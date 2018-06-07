Khloe Kardashian Got VIP Treatment At Cavs Game To Support Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Got VIP Treatment at Cavs Game ... To Support Tristan

Tristan Thompson's Cavs ain't doin' so hot, going down 0-3 to the Warriors Wednesday night ... but his family?? That seems to be doing WAYYY better.

Khloe Kardashian continued to show her support for her baby's daddy by showing up to Game 3 despite TT being a bum off the court ... and kinda one on it too.

Remember, Khloe wasn't so sure about sticking by Tristan after the cheating scandal rocked her right as their baby was being born ... but, so far, she's been ride or die with him -- sportin' the CLE shirt and getting backstage access Wednesday night.

Now ... if Thompson could just figure out his on-the-court game ...