School Shootings Kindergartners Learn 'Lockdown' Rhyme

Nursery Rhyme Teaches Kids About School Shootings, Lockdowns

The mother of a 5-year-old girl is outraged by this nursery rhyme she found posted in the school her daughter might attend -- a rhyme that teaches kids how to prepare for a mass shooting.

Georgy Cohen shared this pic of the rhyme, which is going viral. It's intended to be sung to the tune of "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" but there's nothing cute and innocent about it. With limericks like, "Shut the lights off say no more. Go behind the desk and hide. Wait until it's safe inside" -- Georgy said, "This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be kindergartner's classroom."

However, she made it clear to the Boston Globe ... she's not pissed off at the school. Instead, she was happy the school was taking necessary steps. As she put it, "These are the things they unfortunately have to do. I get it.”

Not everyone agrees, and her post is sparking heated conversations online about the appropriate way to prepare young kids for the worst.