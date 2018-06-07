Ronnie from 'Jersey Shore' Nearly Comes to Blows with Guy ... On 2nd Day of Filming

Ronnie from 'Jersey Shore' Nearly Comes to Blows with Man in Vegas

Ronnie from 'Jersey Shore' came THIS close to an all-out brawl on the second day of filming season 2 in Vegas.

The incident went down Wednesday at a pool party at the Flamingo ... where Ronnie had to be restrained from going after some loudmouth. You can see from the start of this video Ronnie was charging at the guy, but both were restrained by the massive security team present. It's unclear what triggered the confrontation.

You can also see several cameras are rolling ... so the guess here is MTV cameras captured it for the show. Check it out ... the man Ronnie's beefing with keeps shouting something about Gucci and hustling.

Not the first time Ronnie gets heated with strangers. He landed behind bars in season 1 after knocking a man unconscious. He also brawled with another dude while filming the show, but cops were not involved. And, more recently, there was this.