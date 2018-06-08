FOX News' Charles Krauthammer Reveals Terminal Cancer ... Weeks to Live

Breaking News

Longtime FOX News analyst Charles Krauthammer says he's been diagnosed with terminal cancer and only has a few weeks to live ... but wants everyone to know, "It was a wonderful life."

The 68-year-old political commentator says he's been "uncharacteristically silent these past ten months" after surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen.

Doctors initially thought the surgery was successful, but recent tests show the cancer is aggressive and spreading rapidly and he only has weeks to live.

"My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over," Krauthammer wrote in an open letter.

Krauthammer -- who is paralyzed from a diving incident decades ago -- thanked his employers, his colleagues, readers and viewers and left this final thought.

"I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living."

"I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended."