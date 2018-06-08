Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Sell Malibu Home for $45 Million

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Unload Malibu Compound For $45 Million

Cindy Crawford and hubby Rande Gerber are saying goodbye to their beach home, but they won't walk away empty-handed ... in fact, they'll be loaded with cash.

The couple just sold their private and secluded 5,254 sq. ft, 4-bed, 6-bath Malibu house for a cool $45 million, which sounds like a lot -- and is -- but it's actually $5 mil less than their asking price.

The place is located on 3 park-like acres and comes with a tennis court, fire pit, pool, spa, panoramic views of the ocean and a path to the beach. The home, built in 1944, was renovated by the celeb couple to form a one-of-a-kind beach compound.

Cindy and Rande are big players in the L.A. real estate game lately -- they plunked down nearly $12 mil for a baller Beverly Hills home in September.