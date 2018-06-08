DJ Khaled Sues Trademark Pirates ... I Don't Want You To Use Asahd's Name

DJ Khaled Suing Trademark Pirate Using Son Asahd's Name

EXCLUSIVE

DJ Khaled is going after a business that he claims is trying to make a pretty penny off his 1-year-old son's name.

Khaled filed docs Friday against Curtis Bordenave and his company, Business Consulting, claiming they've filed a trademark called "Asahd Couture," "Asahd," and "We The Best Lifestyle."

In the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Khaled claims Bordenave and crew have made clothing featuring Asahd's name. He says this has caused confusion for customers and unfair profits for Curtis.

Khaled claims he's got his own business in the works called Haddad Brands and says Bordenave has tried to stop him from using anything Asahd-related.

DJ Khaled claims this isn't the first time Bordenave has tried to squat on celeb names ... he also tried to lock up "Cardi B," "Stormi Couture" and "Cynthia Bailey Eyewear."

He's asking for Bordenave to stop using Asahd's name and fork over any profits he's made from using it.