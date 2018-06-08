Lil Kim Files For Bankruptcy Says She's $4 Million In Debt

Lil Kim Files For Bankruptcy

Breaking News

Lil Kim raps it's all about the Benjamins, and now it is for her, since she filed for bankruptcy last month in New Jersey saying she's $4 million in the hole.

According to legal docs, Kim owes $2 million on a loan for her NJ home and $1,845,451.74 in unpaid taxes, as well as $186k for legal bills.

She's offered to pay $5,500 a month to a creditor to sort it all out. There is a hearing scheduled for July.

She's reportedly working on a new album, so if it drops in 2018 it could potentially help dig her out of debt too.