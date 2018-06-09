France vs. USA Soccer Features Gnarly, Bloody Headbutt Injuries

France vs. USA Soccer Friendly Gets Bloody After Violent Midair Collision

Who says the United States men's national team can't entertain us this summer?

Despite not being in the upcoming World Cup, they're still going at it hard -- and headfirst -- against France Saturday in a friendly . Unfortunately, that headfirst idea resulted in a bloody mess on the pitch.

About 55 minutes into the match and with USA holding a surprising 1-0 lead, France had a corner kick that led to America's Matt Miazga and France's Olivier Giroud jumping up and accidentally butting heads ... hard.

Miazga's head was so bloody it looked like he just had a cage match with Mankind, but it wasn't pretty for Giroud either. Both players left the game under their own power.

Btw ... France tied it up late and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. So ... kind of a win for USA?