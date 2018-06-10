21 Savage Flashes Gun in Pool Party Fight

21 Savage Flashes Gun In Pool Party Brawl

21 Savage quickly went from being empty-handed to locked and loaded with a gun this weekend after a fight broke out at a pool party he attended in Georgia.

Savage was partying it up Saturday at an annual rager in the Atlanta area called "Big Ass Pool Party," when a large group of people crashed the event through the back.

Eyewitnesses tell us Sav appeared uneasy at the unexpected entrance, and that all hell broke loose when a person from the other camp said hi to a girl in Savage's circle, upsetting his side. We're told someone from the crashers' crew pulled out a gun when confronted, which led to Savage arming himself, too. It appears he receives a revolver from a friend.

We're told no shots were fired during the altercation, but someone from the invading group was hit to the ground. Cops eventually shut things down -- no word on any arrests.