Robert De Niro Gets Bleeped Saying 'F*** Trump' at 2018 Tony Awards

Robert De Niro's over coming up with clever ways to insult President Trump -- he's now sticking with "F*** Trump," which he just blurted out at the Tony Awards ... twice.

Bob was introducing Bruce Springsteen ahead of his Tony performance Sunday night, and before he could utter a word of grace ... he dropped the big F-bomb on DT.

Robert De Niro's hatred for Trump is one of the funniest things in the world 😂😂😂



(Shoutout Australia for not censoring curse words on television)pic.twitter.com/pTla4xXeVM — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) June 11, 2018

De Niro didn't waste any time with his message either, going right into ... "I just want to say one thing -- F*** Trump." He got a huge standing ovation from the room, and continued with ... "It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f*** Trump." Even more cheers erupted.

CBS ended up bleeping a huge sections of his remarks in an attempt to censor the profanity -- and that left many wondering exactly what De Niro had said.

Welp ... there you have it. Raw and uncut.