Dennis Rodman I'm Here, Singapore ... Let the Summit Begin!!!

Dennis Rodman Arrives in Singapore for Trump/Kim Jong-un Summit

Breaking News

Dennis Rodman doesn't have an invitation, but he's obviously still excited to be part of President Trump and Kim Jong-un's historic summit -- he just touched down in Singapore.

The NBA Hall of Famer arrived early Tuesday morning in Singapore, surrounded by a horde of reporters wondering if he's going to meet with the world leaders. White House officials have said Rodman will play no official role, and Trump himself said Rodman's not invited.

Still, Dennis has strong feelings about how the meeting's gonna go down once Trump and Kim meet.

Rodman, of course, considers himself a friend to both Trump and the North Korean dictator, and he's one of the few Westerners to have sat down with Kim in Pyongyang.

TMZ broke the story ... Rodman said he believes he played a huge role in bringing the 2 adversaries together to talk peace. And he says he did it, in part, with these Trump books.