Jeff Bezos Attempted Mansion Burglary Ends with Wild Car Chase

Attempted Burglary at Jeff Bezos' Mansion Sparks Wild Police Chase

EXCLUSIVE

Jeff Bezos' home in Bev Hills was targeted by burglars who ended up leading cops on a crazy car chase ... TMZ has learned.

The attempted burglary went down Wednesday night when the perps smashed a window at the mansion ... according to our law enforcement sources -- but something scared them off. We're told nothing was stolen from Jeff's crib.

However, we're told cops think the guys who hit casa Bezos might be the same guys who, hours later, successfully burglarized another nearby mansion. Cops spotted a car fleeing the scene early Thursday morning and gave chase.

The pursuit continued for 25 minutes but, in this case ... the bad guys won. They ditched the getaway car and fled on foot. The 3 suspects are still at large.