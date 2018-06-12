Nick Young Takes on J.R. Smith in NBA Parade Edition of 'Who Wore it Better'

Nick Young & J.R. Smith Skins Vs. Skins ... Who Wore It Better?!

Nick Young and J.R. Smith LOVE to show skin when it comes to celebrating titles ... so it's only right we presented an NBA championship parade edition of "Who Wore it Better?!?!"

Swag Champ -- formerly Swaggy P -- lost his shirt for the Warriors parade earlier Tuesday afternoon ... spicing it up with a snazzy sport coat and a couple chains.

But, let's not forget the OG J.R. Swish ... who went completely shirtless for the Cleveland Cavs' title parade back in 2016.

So, now that both Shirtless Bros are NBA champions, we gotta ask ...