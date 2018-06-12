Rappers Trippie Redd Busted Again!!! For 2nd Alleged Assault

Rapper Trippie Redd Arrested Again for Alleged Assault

EXCLUSIVE

Rapper Trippie Redd apparently has some heavy hands ... because he's been arrested a second time in less than a month ... and again for an alleged assault.

The rapper was busted by Atlanta PD on Tuesday and is currently being held in Fulton County Jail. According to law enforcement ... Trippie was booked for aggravated assault and battery causing substantial physical harm. We're told he's currently being processed right now.

It's unclear who Trippie allegedly assaulted or what triggered it. TMZ broke the story ... Trippie and his friend, Lil Wop, were arrested 2 weeks ago after he allegedly jumped a local rapper.

Story developing ...