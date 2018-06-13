Backpack Kid Has a New Dance Called 'The Money Dance'

Backpack Kid Check My New Move ... 'The Money Dance'

Backpack Kid's signature dance, the Floss, is already immortalized in Fortnite ... and, while he says he never got a penny from the game, he's not sweatin' it -- 'cause he's banking on a new dance.

BK, aka Russell Horning, was at Tuesday's first ever E3 Celebrity Pro-Am, where celebs like Pete Wentz and EDM DJ Marshmello squared off for $1 million jackpot for charity.

The video game is worth about a billion dollars and featured Russell's moves, but his moves were retired when the new season of the video game launched.

Fortnite never cut Russell, who's 16, a check for the feature, but Russell says he could care less because it was a huge honor, and he's already moved on to a new dance he's aptly calling "The Money Dance." He gave us a preview.

BTW, Russell probably busted it out after the tournament. He finished 10th and won $30k for charity.