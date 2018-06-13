Donald Trump Kim Jong-un's a Special Guy ... And Sure, Maybe He Kills People

Donald Trump Defends and Praises Kim Jong-un in Fox News Interview

Donald Trump can't stop complimenting Kim Jong-un ... even when he's confronted with the fact the dude's a murderer.

The Prez continued to heap praise on the North Korean leader Wednesday following their historic summit this week, during an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier ... despite Baier bringing up Kim's history of executing people.

"He's a tough guy," POTUS replied. "When you take over a country, tough country, tough people, and you take it over from your father ... if you could do that at 27 years old, I mean, that's 1 in 10,000 that could do that."

Trump added ... "He's a very smart guy; he's a great negotiator. But I think we understand each other."