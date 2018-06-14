Brody Jenner & Wife Shade Caitlyn After Dodging Wedding

Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Shade Caitlyn for Dodging Wedding

Brody Jenner and his bride are back in L.A. after their kick-ass destination wedding ... but they're obviously still kinda salty about Caitlyn deciding NOT to attend.

We got Brody and Mrs. Kaitlynn Carter Jenner Wednesday evening at LAX as they returned from tying the knot on an exotic Indonesian island. We asked Brody if there were any plans to send a video of their magical day to anyone (*cough, cough* Caitlyn) who might have missed the wedding.

Brody scoffed at the idea but you have to see what the missus stepped in and said -- a barely subtle jab.

TMZ broke the story ... Brody was deeply hurt Caitlyn wasn't gonna attend, instead choosing to attend a benefit in Vienna.

The wound is still fresh.