Lil Scrappy's Passenger in Car Accident Lawyers Up

Lil Scrappy's friend, Ca$ino Roulette, got the worst of it when they got into that horrific car accident in Florida earlier this month, and now he's preparing to sue over his extensive injuries ... TMZ has learned.

Ca$ino's attorney, Brett L. Schlacter, tells us ... Ca$ino sustained life-altering injuries and is "lucky to be alive." He feels Scrappy was negligent and reckless when he fell asleep at the wheel. Surveillance video of the crash shows they're both damn lucky.

We're told Roulette was in ICU for 3 days following the accident and is now home in South Carolina recovering from his injuries -- broken ribs, concussion, bruised lungs, liver and kidneys -- and 2 major surgeries to repair his ruptured large intestine.

Schlacter says Ca$ino's pursuing legal action to cover medical expenses, and to get compensation for life-altering injuries and significant wage loss.

Lil Scrappy tells us he has no recollection of falling asleep, but admits he might have overdone it by driving too much in one day.

We broke the story ... police say Scrappy won't face criminal charges for the accident. His friendship with Ca$ino, on the other hand, might be tried in court.