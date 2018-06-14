Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh Play 'Hotel California' in North Korea? Not. A. Chance.

Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh Scoffs at Idea of Playing in North Korea

Joe Walsh was almost disgusted at the suggestion the Eagles might ever do a show in North Korea. He's adamant -- it's NOT a lovely place ... thanks to Kim Jong-un.

We got the legendary guitarist leaving Craig's Wednesday night in WeHo, and wanted to know ... with President Trump and Kim Jong-un working towards denuclearization in North Korea, would the band ever consider performing there?

It's a hard pass for Joe, but it's got nothing to do with the fact he ain't buying the peace talks -- it's more about the N. Korean leader's track record with his own citizens.

Watch ... Joe also takes a parting shot at Trump.