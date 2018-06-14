Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh Scoffs at Idea of Playing in North Korea

Joe Walsh was almost disgusted at the suggestion the Eagles might ever do a show in North Korea. He's adamant -- it's NOT a lovely place ... thanks to Kim Jong-un.
We got the legendary guitarist leaving Craig's Wednesday night in WeHo, and wanted to know ... with President Trump and Kim Jong-un working towards denuclearization in North Korea, would the band ever consider performing there?
It's a hard pass for Joe, but it's got nothing to do with the fact he ain't buying the peace talks -- it's more about the N. Korean leader's track record with his own citizens.
Watch ... Joe also takes a parting shot at Trump.