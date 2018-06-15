Cardi B Inspires Shaquille O'Neal's MUCH Needed Pedicure

Cardi B Shaq's Jacked Up Toes Got Glitter!!! I Like Them Like That

Shaquille O'Neal's flossy toes are now Cardi B approved ... but they're still soooo messed up.

The NBA Hall of Famer's legendarily bad feet got some MUCH needed TLC Thursday at a mani-pedi spa -- and, while the nail techs went to work, Cardi's music was blaring in the background.

Warning: shield children's eyes from this video unless you WANT them to have nightmares.

Shaq opted for some gold glitter nail polish, which is definitely an improvement over what he's usually rocking -- but, honestly, there's not enough lipstick in the world for these piggies.

Still, Cardi said ... "I like them like that" ... but we're guessing what she really approves of is her music playing in the background.

She definitely can't love those feet.