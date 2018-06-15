Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Thanks Kardashians for Pimping Them Out

Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Thanks, Kardashians!!! For Pimping Us Out

Kim Kardashian and the rest of the fam might have added a few million bucks to Spanx's revenue, and its billionaire founder, Sara Blakely, couldn't be more grateful.

We got Sara at LAX and our guy wanted to know just how much value the Kardashians have pumped into the brand. The sisters are NOT shy about letting it be known they rock Spanx every chance they get. Kim even blogged about doubling up on the footless tights.

Sara's totally aware of the Kardashians' shout-outs, and we ask her if the "all publicity is good publicity" theory applies ... even when haters shame celebs for wearing Spanx. You might be surprised with her answer.

Also ... Sara puts to rest the debate about whether it's kosher for men to ask if women are wearing Spanx.