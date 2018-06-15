Teresa and Joe Giudice Out of Bankruptcy

Teresa and Joe Giudice We're Back in the Black ... Almost Bankruptcy Case Closed

Teresa and Joe Giudice are getting the boot ... from bankruptcy court ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs, the judge in their bankruptcy case has dismissed the matter. The 'RHONJ' stars aren't completely out of debt yet, but they're close.

The judge says the 2 remaining creditors are the IRS and the NJ Dept. of Treasury. However, the couple already has a payment plan in place for both agencies ... so, there's no longer a need for the judge to oversee their case.

That's the good news. Bad news -- Joe's still serving out his 41-month sentence for fraud ... he'll get out next year. Of course, Teresa already did her time, more than 11 months for fraud.