Rich the Kid's GF Tori Brixx's Brutal Face Injury From Home Invasion Attack

Rich the Kid's GF, Tori Brixx, Suffers Brutal Face Injury from Home Invasion Attack

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid wasn't the only person who got seriously roughed up during a home invasion robbery Thursday night ... as these photos of his girlfriend's facial injuries clearly show.

Sources close to Tori Brixx tell TMZ ... she was pistol whipped by the robbers who broke into her home demanding cash and jewelry, suffering a deep laceration on her cheek, along with bruising and swelling around her eye.

Tori was taken to the hospital and required several stitches before being discharged Friday morning.

We broke the story ... the rapper was allegedly attacked and robbed at gunpoint by several men and hospitalized. The LAPD confirms they're investigating a home invasion robbery, but there are no suspects or arrests at this time.