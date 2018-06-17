Iman Shumpert Is NOT Releasing Music With Teyana Taylor, Here's Why

Iman Shumpert Not Releasing Music With Teyana ... Here's Why

Iman Shumpert says he doesn't need his wife's help with his rap career ... 'cause releasing songs with Teyana Taylor will only HURT his music goals!!

The NBA star told us he takes his rap seriously ... and if he blows up 'cause of songs he released with his famous boo -- he says it just wouldn't feel right.

"I could use my wife, but it's just I would rather people connect with me in certain ways," Iman told TMZ Sports at LAX this week.

Don't get it twisted ... Shump's got songs with Teyana -- and he says he has even more with celebs that would skyrocket his career.

But building a following that doesn't revolve around hoops or the big-name people he knows is something he takes seriously.

So, sorry, Teyana ... that collab looks like it's gonna be on ice for another minute.