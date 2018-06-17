Rick Hilton is Helping Auction Off Italian Mansion for Cryptocurrency

EXCLUSIVE
Got millions in cryptocurrency laying around? Then we've got the Roman mansion for you!
Rick Hilton's Hilton & Hyland company is offering up a 17k square foot, $42-million mansion to the auction block. This is the first home in U.S. history to offer bidding in cryptocurrency.
The 5-story home, dubbed The Palazzetto, was built by famed architect and sculptor Giacomo Della Porta back in the 16th century ... Porta also collaborated a ton with Michelangelo.
The crib features 11 bedrooms, 15.5 baths and 3 kitchens. It also has some modern features including a gym, spa, movie theater and entertainment room.
We're told bids are also being accepted in cash too, but what's the fun in that these days.