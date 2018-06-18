Joel McHale Says His Kids Can Skip College If They Play Fortnite Like Ninja

Joel McHale My Kids Can Skip College If They Play Fortnite Like Ninja

Good news for Joel McHale's kids: you can quit school to play video games!!

Bad news for the McHale children: you just have to be as good at Fortnite as Ninja!!

McHale competed at the Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament earlier this week ... and, since his two kids were with him, we had to ask -- would he let them skip college for the game??

"If they're like Ninja or Myth then, yeah, don't go to college," he told us.

McHale's a funny guy ... but he ain't joking. After all, there's $100 MILLION in Fortnite money up for grabs this season and the way pro gaming is going, the pots are only gonna get bigger!

There is a catch for the McHale boys, though ... Joel says the kids can't just turn on the game "whenever they want" to practice.

Sure sounds like a rigged system to us, Joel.