Joel McHale Says His Kids Can Skip College If They Play Fortnite Like Ninja

Good news for Joel McHale's kids: you can quit school to play video games!!
Bad news for the McHale children: you just have to be as good at Fortnite as Ninja!!
McHale competed at the Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament earlier this week ... and, since his two kids were with him, we had to ask -- would he let them skip college for the game??
"If they're like Ninja or Myth then, yeah, don't go to college," he told us.
McHale's a funny guy ... but he ain't joking. After all, there's $100 MILLION in Fortnite money up for grabs this season and the way pro gaming is going, the pots are only gonna get bigger!
There is a catch for the McHale boys, though ... Joel says the kids can't just turn on the game "whenever they want" to practice.
Sure sounds like a rigged system to us, Joel.