Tiffany Haddish 'Black Panther' Face-Off ... For Right to Host MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish Will Battle Black Panther to Host MTV Movie & TV Awards

EXCLUSIVE

Tiffany Haddish will come face-to-face with the Black Panther himself before taking over hosting duties of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Production sources tell us Monday night's show will open with a "Black Panther" spoof featuring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lil Rel Howery. In the spoof, Haddish will battle T'Challa -- played by Chadwick Boseman -- for the right to host the show.

Haddish, of course, comes out on top and will celebrate with a victory tune -- Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow."

The show premieres tonight at 9 PM ET.