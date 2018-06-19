Connor from 'Bachelorette' Fires Warning Shot at Lincoln ... 'Tell All' Show Will Be Your Worst Nightmare

'Bachelorette' Star Connor Obrochta Fires Warning Shot at Lincoln Adim

Connor Obrochta from "The Bachelorette" wants his fellow contestant Lincoln Adim's attention ... so he can tell him to stay the hell away from Becca Kufrin and the rest of her suitors when they reunite for the 'Tell All' episode.

We spoke to Connor and it's crystal clear the fitness coach from Florida was never a fan of Lincoln (they had a spat early in the season) and especially now that Lincoln's dark past has surfaced.

As we reported ... Lincoln was charged with indecent assault and battery a week before the premiere, after allegedly groping a woman's breasts and grinding up on her aboard a ship.

Connor says hearing about Lincoln's dirty laundry rubbed him the wrong way. Check it out ... Connor says Lincoln's gonna get his ass handed to him if he decides to show up to the 'Tell All' episode, which hasn't filmed yet.

