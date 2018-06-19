Matt Barnes Warns Tekashi69 You're Going to Get Killed

Matt Barnes Warns Tekashi69, You're Going to Get Killed

Matt Barnes says the death of rapper XXXTentacion should serve as a warning to Tekashi69 ... that he could be next unless he stops getting mixed up with real-life gang members.

The ex-NBA star comes from a tough background and knows how bad things can get when you push a real-life gangbanger too far.

Barnes insinuates that XXX got in too deep with real killers and learned the hard way what happens when you mess with the wrong people.

Then comes the warning to Tekashi -- who Barnes says is "running in every hood, talking sh*t to everybody."

"Bro must have a death wish, man, cause these motherf**kers are not playing. They eat for a living. They eat motherf**kers like this for a living."

The main message from Barnes ... the young rappers need to learn that gangs and gun violence only leads to one ending -- death.

"You gonna end up running into somebody REAL that's gonna turn your lights out man. All for what? All for popularity or for some likes?"