Paris Hilton Shows Utter Disdain for Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton made it clear ... she can't stand Lindsay Lohan, and her former friend is persona non grata at Paris' upcoming wedding.

We got Paris Monday at LAX, and she made it clear ... certain feuds are dead and buried while others are very much alive and well. She had nothing but praise for Kim Kardashian, who Paris calls a miracle worker for getting Alice Johnson sprung from prison.

Paris claims she has a life compass which draws her to people who enrich her life and keeps her from those who live in darkness ... it's abundantly clear where Lindsay fits in.

As for Lindsay ... well, remember the famous TMZ clip with Paris and Brandon Davis. The sentiment remains the same 12 years later.