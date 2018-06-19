XXXTentacion's Albums and Songs Soar on Amazon, iTunes After Death

XXXTentacion Music Soars on Amazon by 542,566% ... Also Climbing on iTunes

XXXTentacion's music is climbing the charts at warp speed ... following his tragic death.

The rapper -- who was gunned down Monday in Florida -- has the no. 1 and no. 2 albums on Amazon's Movers and Shakers Digital Music list. His album "?" -- which dropped in March -- saw a whopping 41,306% spike in a matter of hours. XXX's "17" album is up nearly 9,000%.

But the success isn't limited to digital music. XXX is garnering plenty of attention in the CDs and vinyl category too. He holds the no. 2 and 3 spots with the LP of "?" jumping a staggering 542,566% and the CD "?" seeing a 54,057% spike in sales.

XXX's also dominating on iTunes ... his "SAD!" track from his latest album is currently the no. 1 song. The track "Changes" from the same album sits at no. 5. The album skyrocketed to no. 3 overall on the iTunes charts. The album "17" which debuted back in 2017 is also in the top 10 at no. 5.

As for Spotify ... the streaming service pulled his music following disparaging comments about the LGBT community and alleged beating of his pregnant GF. But Spotify's reversed course since he was killed in South Florida -- Spotify featured an "RIP XXXTentacion" banner and featured his playlist at the top of its browse carousel.

XXX was 20.