Danielle Bregoli Breaks Down Over XXXTentacion's Murder

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli is still taking the news of XXXTentacion's murder hard, and pleading for the violence to end.

We got Bregoli in downtown L.A. where she shed tears over XXX's murder, which Bregoli says needs to be a wake-up call for others like Tekashi69 and Trippie Red who act all big and tough.

Bregoli and XXXTentacion were good friends apparently ... something people didn't really know 'til Danielle shared a video Monday of a phone call she recorded with the late rapper. In the call, XXX apologized about something, although Danielle didn't elaborate on it.

We also asked Danielle about changing her own bad girl image in the wake of XXXTentacion's death, but she couldn't muster up an answer ... because she was too choked up.