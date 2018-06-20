President Trump Greeted with a Loud 'F*** You!!' From Congressional Intern

Congressional Intern Yells 'F*** You!' to President Trump

President Trump got an earful in Congress -- not from an elected official -- but from an intern who yelled "F**k you!"

The moment was captured on video Tuesday evening as POTUS walked through the Capitol Rotunda of the Congressional building -- he was there for a meeting with Republican lawmakers.

A congressional intern just yelled “Mr. President, fuck you!” as Trump entered the building. National hero. pic.twitter.com/49wrmus8vu — dylan (@dyllyp) June 20, 2018

As his entourage started walking through ... a female voice was heard firing off the 4-letter salute to the Commander in Chief. Multiple witnesses said she was wearing a Congressional intern badge.

The Prez, was not on camera at the time -- he walked through a few seconds later, seemingly unfazed -- but with total silence in the building, the F-U echoed in the chamber.

Ya know Trump heard it.