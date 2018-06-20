Rich The Kid Home Invasion 911 Call 'They Got In My Apartment!!'

Rich The Kid's Frantic Home Invasion 911 Call

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid and girlfriend Tori Brixx were part of a frantic scene when the two were beat up and robbed in a home invasion last week ... and the 911 call is proof of that.

In the call -- obtained by TMZ -- a frantic female caller describes that several men got into her apartment ... the call is heavily redacted, but it's easy to hear the panic in her voice.

We broke the story ... Rich was at Brixx's home when masked men entered demanding cash and jewelry. Rich allegedly tried to fight them off, but three more men came into the home brandishing guns. Tori was pistol-whipped and her face required stitches. Rich was hospitalized for a few days.

LAPD haven't made any arrests in their investigation so far.

There is a silver lining in that he's still alive. Fellow rapper XXXTentacion was shot killed in a what cops believe was an armed robbery on Monday.