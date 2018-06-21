Blac Chyna and Amber Rose Divorce is Hard ... By Chyna Ain't Gettin' Back with Rob!

Blac Chyna and Amber Rose Hit The Town After Breakups

Blac Chyna is back on the market and letting everyone know by hitting up her BFF, Amber Rose, for a night on the town.

Amber and Chyna were like a dynamic duo leaving Bootsy Bellows Wednesday night in WeHo but, instead of wearing capes and fighting off bad guys, they looked like they were on a manhunt.

Chyna dumped her recent BF, YBN Almighty Jay, about a week ago after several months of dating because she caught him flirting with other women and thought it was shady. Amber confirmed her breakup with rapper 21 Savage in March.

While Chyna doesn't seem like she's taking a breather before finding herself a new man, there's always a chance she'll get back together with Rob Kardashian. LOL. Yeah right... and Chyna's thoughts exactly, when we asked her the same thing.