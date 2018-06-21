Carmelo Anthony Goes Full 'Ali G' At Paris Fashion Week

Carmelo Anthony Goes Full 'Ali G' At Paris Fashion Week

Breaking News

It's 2002 all over again at Fashion Week in Paris ... where a bunch of NBA stars are proving the fashion from that 'Ali G' movie was way ahead of its time.

Check out Carmelo Anthony, Serge Ibaka and Jaylen Brown ... busting out their best camo couture for the Valentino Spring/Summer 2019 Collection fashion show.

Big up, yourself!

Don't worry, not all the big NBA stars at the event went with the quasi-incognito look ... James Harden rocked some Palm Tree swag and P.J. Tucker looked pretty slick in a t-shirt, jacket combo.

By the way, the guy on the left from "Ali G Indahouse" is Martin Freeman -- a huge star -- who's appeared in flicks in like "The Hobbit," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Black Panther."

So, if bright colored camo is good enough for him ... and Carmelo ... it's good enough for us, right?