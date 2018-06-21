Kim Kardashian West Returns to Paris for First Time Since 2016 Robbery

Kim Kardashian West Returns to Paris First Time Since Robbery

Kim Kardashian West is back in Paris for the first time since her traumatizing 2016 robbery there ... and it's obvious it's still fresh in her mind.

Kim and Kanye ﻿were surrounded by their muscle -- and some fans and paps, of course -- on their way to the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer show. It's Paris Fashion Week, so it's clear why Kim's there ... but still hanging over her is the petrifying heist.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim feared rape when masked men stormed into her 2-story apartment in October 2016 and zip tied her hands with plastic handcuffs. The masked men also made off with more than $10 million in jewelry. Kim vowed to tone it down ... and she's done that ever since. Notice she's not wearing jewelry.

BTW ... it's a huge moment for Kanye too, who broke down in tears meeting up with a longtime friend, Virgil Abloh -- Louis Vuitton's new artistic director of menswear. They go way back, and Virgil even worked with Kanye before taking on his most prominent role yet ... becoming the first black artistic director in the company's 164-year history.