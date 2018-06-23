Kit Harington & Rose Leslie 'Game of Thrones' Stars Get Married in Scotland

'Game of Thrones' Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wed in Scotland

The King in the North finally has his Queen ... and we're talking about real life here.

Kit Harington, aka Jon Snow from "Game of Thrones," married Rose Leslie, aka Jon Snow's former wildling lover Ygritte, in a ceremony Saturday at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland. Leslie's dad -- rocking a kilt -- walked her down the aisle.

The wedding was attended by several other 'GoT' stars -- like Peter Dinklage, Emlia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams ... and the celebration's continuing at Rose's family castle.

That's right -- she's a descendant of King Charles II ... and her family owns a castle.

Kit and Rose quietly began dating after meeting on set of the show years ago, and got engaged in 2017.

Congrats!!