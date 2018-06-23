'Will & Grace's' Leslie Jordan Show with Gay Men's Chorus of L.A. Evacuated After Bomb Threat!!!

Gay Men's Chorus of L.A. Event with Leslie Jordan Evacuated After Bomb Threat

A summer concert with the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles -- featuring Emmy Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan -- was cut super short after a bomb threat ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... an evacuation was ordered at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA right after the show's opening number, because a bomb threat was called into the box office. Jordan -- known for playing Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace" -- was on stage at the time and got escorted off immediately.

We're told cops have the entire block taped off and bomb-sniffing K9s have shown up to search for any weapons or explosives.

The 2pm concert has been canceled due to the threat, but we're told if cops can clear the theater in time and ensure everyone's safety ... the 8pm show will go on.

Story developing ...