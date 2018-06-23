Nev Schulman MTV Finds Sexual Harassment Claims Baseless ... Filming Resumes

MTV Finds Sexual Harassment Claims Against 'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman Baseless

"Catfish" has resumed production after an MTV investigation concluded the sexual misconduct allegations against host Nev Schulman were not credible.

The show was put on ice after a video surfaced in which a woman who appeared on the show back in 2015 claimed Schulman sexually harassed her.

MTV told Us Weekly, "Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator ... The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit."

MTV says filming is back on.