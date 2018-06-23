Steve-O Says Corey Lewandowski's Digging His Own Grave Defending 'Womp, Womp'

Steve-O on Corey Lewandowski He's Digging His Own Grave!!! Defending 'Womp, Womp'

Steve-O's got a real disdain for Corey Lewandowski but he's all for giving the guy a platform ... cause the guy keeps digging himself into a hole defending his "Womp, womp" comment.

We got Steve-O out in Hollywood on Friday and wanted to get his take on the political pundit's quip after Zac Petkanas shed light about a disabled immigrant child being separated from her mother.

The snarky comment hit too close to home for Steve-O, who is horrified at the idea children -- let alone disabled children -- are being ripped apart from their parents who are crossing the southern border.

Check it out ... Steve-O says Corey -- who still refuses to apologize for mocking the 10-year-old girl -- is only making matters worse trying to explain himself. And Steve-O's loving it.