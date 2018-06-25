Ambulance Rushes Heather Locklear to Hospital After Call for 'Overdose'

Heather Locklear Ambulance Transport After 'Overdose' Call

7:10 PM PT -- A source close to the situation tells us Heather's condition is stable and she's getting the necessary treatment. Heather Locklear is hospitalized again after cops got a call for someone overdosing at her home Monday afternoon ... just hours after she had bailed out of jail.

An ambulance transported Heather from her home to a hospital Monday afternoon. Cops and paramedics rushed to her Thousands Oaks, CA home. EMTs requested back up from the Sheriff's Dept. after getting the "overdose" call.

Less than 24 hours earlier, emergency responders were at Heather's home. TMZ broke the story ... she was arrested for kicking an EMT and punching a police officer Sunday night. She posted $20,000 bail Monday morning, and headed home.

Our sources said she planned to voluntarily check herself in for treatment. It appears she did not go voluntarily, after all ... but we're told she is getting treatment now.

This all comes on the heels of Heather being placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold last week. Family members made a nearly identical 911 call to report Heather was drunk and attacking her parents.