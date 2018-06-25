Natalie Portman Having a Blast with Her Kids at Disneyland

Natalie Portman My Disneyland Muscle's Outta This World

Natalie Portman knows how to make an entrance at Disneyland -- Cute kiddo in tow? Check. Stormtrooper as your muscle? No doubt!

Natalie and her family hit up The Happiest Place on Earth on Sunday where they got the royal treatment. The entire family was there ... hubby Benjamin Millepied, 1-year-old Amalia and 7-year-old son, Aleph.

They hit up It's a Small World and Big Thunder Mountain, but with Queen Amidala in town, it was a no-brainer that she also sit in for a 'Star Wars' show. Some of the kids, including Aleph, took the stage for a lightsaber show against Amidala's grandson, Kylo Ren.

But no doubt stealing the scene was baby girl Amalia ... who couldn't look any cuter avoiding the sun with her pink floppy hat. Adorbs!