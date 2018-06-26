Terry Crews' Emotional U.S. Senate Testimony on Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Here's Why I Didn't Get Violent ... During My Sexual Assault

Terry Crews says he had to fight every instinct to not get physical after a WME talent agent allegedly groped his genitals in 2016 -- and he got very emotional discussing it on Capitol Hill.

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star testified about sexual assault Tuesday in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, giving insight into his own experience.

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

When CA Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Crews why he didn't physically respond to Adam Venit after the agent allegedly touched his privates at a party, he was blunt -- saying it's about consequences black men in America face every day if they resort to violence.

TMZ broke the story ... the L.A. City Attorney's Office declined to prosecute Venit because Crews' allegation had fallen outside of the statute of limitations.