Yu Darvish to Minor Leaguers, I'm Rich, Here's Steak!!

Yu Darvish -- who's in a $126 MILLION contract -- completed his first minor league rehab start this week ... and celebrated by spoiling BOTH TEAMS with a very expensive Ruth's Chris steak dinner.
The Chicago Cubs had sent the pitcher down to the Class A Affiliate South Bend Cubs to help him work his way back from a triceps injury ... and, Monday night, he took the mound with a bunch of guys who make WAY less cash.
In fact, most of the players only make around $45k per year (and that's if they're playing consistently for the entire year).
So, Yu -- being the generous rich dude that he is -- pulled out the checkbook and bought a massive spread of steak, salmon, sides and some bomb ass cookies for his team and the opposing West Michigan Whitecaps.
Total bill for it all had to be pricey ... a steak from the fancy spot runs about $50 a pop, while the fish costs about $30 a piece.
As for the minor leaguers ... Whitecaps reliever Max Green took to Twitter to thank Yu for the meal afterward.
By the way, South Bend took the L, but Darvish threw pretty well -- only giving up 3 hits and racking up 5 K's in 5 innings.