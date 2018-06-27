Destiny's Child's LeToya Luckett Pregnant with Her First Child ... Big Gender Reveal in Works

Destiny's Child's LeToya Luckett to Reveal Gender of First Baby on 4th of July

Exclusive Details

LeToya Luckett -- one of the original members of Destiny's Child -- is having her first child and she's gonna reveal the gender in an explosive fashion ... TMZ has learned.

LeToya posted an IG video Wednesday that she was pregnant by having her stepdaughter, Madison, declare the big news. LeToya has been married to entrepreneur Tommicus Walker since 2017 -- Madison is his kid from a previous relationship.

BIG NEWS from MADISON ❤️ A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Jun 27, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

Sources close to the couple tell us LeToya plans to announce if she's having a boy or a girl on the 4th of July with a fireworks show. She's keeping the due date under wraps for now.