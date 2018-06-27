Kanye West Sells SoHo Apartment to Neighbor for $3 Million

Kanye West Dumps SoHo Apt for $3 Million ... Neighbor Scores!!

Kanye West's neighbor in NYC just struck what looks like a sweet deal to buy the rapper's SoHo apartment.

The pad is actually two adjacent spaces Ye purchased back in 2004 and 2006 -- one for $1.89 million and other for $1.25 million ... so, $3.14 million total.

One was a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, while the other was a studio -- and Kanye eventually combined both of them into one large unit.

Well, Kanye unloaded the combined and remodeled crib for $3 million in May. Considering he paid more and then clearly put work into the place ... seems like he might have lost some dough on the deal.

We're told the buyer is someone who already has an apartment in the same building ... so, maybe Ye gave him a friendly neighbor deal.