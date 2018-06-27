LeBron James My Anguilla Beach House Costs $75k a Week!!

LeBron James Dropping $75k a Week on Anguilla Beach Mansion

EXCLUSIVE

While LeBron James decides where he's playing next season, he's been balling out in his own private mansion in Anguilla ... at a place that runs $75 GRAND a week!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the Cavs superstar (for now, at least) is living it up at the Anguilla Beach House at Meads Bay ... which is essentially a villa on steroids.

Not only is it a dope pad with 8 master bedrooms, it comes with a TON of bells and whistles ... like a full-time chef, butler, 44-ft infinity pool,home theater, a full food and beverage staff, and direct access to the beach.

It seems like the perfect place for LBJ to get some R&R before the Decision 3.0 ... hell, he might say screw the NBA and just stay here for the rest of his life.

By the way, he's not the first superstar to stay at the pad -- Justin Bieber stayed there a few years ago.