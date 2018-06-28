Mass Shooting at Capital Gazette Newspaper's Office, Multiple Fatalities

Capital Gazette Shooting Gunman Opens Fire in Office ... 5 Fatalities Reported

1:48 PM PT -- MD officials just announced that there have been 5 fatalities, with several others "gravely" injured.

They also stated that within 60-90 seconds of the gunman opening fire, authorities were on the scene. At this time, they believe the suspect in custody acted alone, and the building is now secure.

Gunfire erupted in a Maryland newspaper's office Thursday, and the gunman reportedly took down multiple employees before cops captured him.

The mass shooting happened in the Capital Gazette's newsroom in Annapolis. The suspect reportedly shot through a glass door at the beginning of the attack ... and continued firing around the office.

Cops raced to the scene, and Anne Arundel County Sheriff says one of his deputies successfully captured the suspect alive. He's reportedly a white man in his 20s. Authorities say he used a shotgun.

#BREAKING: People leaving Capital Gazette newspaper in #Annapolis with hands up after reports of active shooter. https://t.co/obLlS3OVVz pic.twitter.com/aUrvuOB63K — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 28, 2018

In a scene we've seen far too often, employees were seen exiting the building with their hands in the air ... as cops tried to get people out of harm's way.

Some early reports say as many as 4 people were killed and 5 injured in the attack.

A confirmed reporter inside the building at the time of the shooting tweeted from the scene.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

