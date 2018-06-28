Pantera Drummer Vinnie Paul To Be Buried in Kiss Casket ... Just Like Brother Darrell

Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul is going to be laid to rest in his forever hardware, identical to that of his late bandmate and brother ... courtesy of none other than Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.

Sources close to Vinnie's family tell TMZ that the recently deceased musician and Pantera co-founder will be buried in a custom KISS casket provided by Simmons and co.

We're told the casket was offered as a gift at Vinnie's family's request. His brother, "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott was buried in the original prototype in 2004 after his untimely death. As we reported ... Vinnie died in his sleep this past week, but the cause of death is unknown for now. He was 54.

Vinnie will also be buried in some of his clothes -- including his hat, shoes and flannel ... among other items. We're told Vinnie will be put into the ground Saturday at the same cemetery in Arlington, TX, where Darrell and his mom lie.

A family source tells us a public memorial concert honoring Vinnie is going down Sunday at the Bomb Factory in Dallas at 3:33 CST. The time is said to be a tribute to Darrell -- known as "Dime Time." The event is free, wristbands will be given out at noon.